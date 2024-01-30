Mediapro reorganises in quest for agility

Spanish broadcaster and producer Mediapro has made changes to its internal structure that it says are designed to consolidate and reinforce its commitment to becoming an agile organization, with different areas having autonomy and decision-making ability.

The company has created two additional business units – a Channels and Platforms unit, to be directed by Daniel Margalef, and the new Mediapro Experiences unit, directed by David Xirau.

Channels and Platforms will bring together all the group’s activities related to the planning, production and distribution of all existing channels and platforms, including channels for new audiences and all advertising sales, as well as the expansion of the group in the sphere of new digital content.

Mediapro Experiences will meanwhile take on the group’s activity relating to experiential formats, such as brand activations, museums, exhibitions, and virtual and immersive events and experiences.

The group’s business units now comprise: Broadcast Media Services, directed by José Luis Rubio; The Mediapro Studio, the responsibility of Laura Fernández Espeso; the Sports Rights Agency, led by Oliver Seibert; Channels and Platforms, with Dani Margalef in charge, Mediapro Experiences, directed by David Xirau, and Innovation, with Mari Carmen Fernández Tallón at the helm.

Management of the Sports Rights Agency will pass to Oliver Seibert, thus both he, Dani Margalef and David Xirau will sit on the management committeel.

Mediapro said that the management of innovation will be strengthened thanks to a multidisciplinary team tasked with promoting innovation across all business units with a view to ensuring the group remains the industry’s frontrunner when it comes to new technology., announced the new structure today, Juan Ruiz de Gauna will continue as general manager of the group until the beginning of next year, when Fernández Espeso, currently CEO of The Mediapro Studio, will succeed him.

Also next January, Luis Rubio will be succeeded as Director of Broadcast Media Services by Alberto Vía, currently CEO of Overon. Ruiz de Gauna and Luis Rubio will maintain their links with the company, according to Mediapro

Tatxo Benet, president and CEO of Mediapro Group, said: “This restructuring will reinforce and refresh the group’s leadership in the audiovisual industry, integrating the entire value chain and guaranteeing the continuity and future of the company with five professionals who have been with GRUP MEDIAPRO for over 15 years and who are fully dedicated to the purpose, mission and values of the group. The people taking on the new roles not only represent a generational change, but are evidence of Grup Mediapro’s commitment to its inhouse talent.”