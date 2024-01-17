Iliad Group’s CFO and deputy CEO Nicolas Jaeger, dies aged 45

French telecom, Iliad Group, has announced Nicolas Jaeger, the company’s CFO and deputy chief executive officer, has passed away aged 45.

According to the company, Jaeger suddenly passed away on Monday evening, but did not reveal the cause of his death.

The long-serving chief joined the telco in 2007 as head of investor relations and was subsequently appointed group treasurer in 2011. He was later appointed chief financial officer in 2018 and then deputy CEO in 2021.

Iliad said Jaeger played a key role in the company’s growth, particularly internationally.

He also served as a member of the boards of directors of Millicom, TRM, IFT, and Play in Poland.

In a joint statement, Xavier Niel, chairman of the board of directors, and Thomas Reynaud, CEO of the iliad Group, said: “We were stunned and devastated to learn about Nicolas’ passing yesterday evening. He was kind, considerate, and principled and lived life to the fullest, driven by an incredible strength, energy and sense of creativity that inspired everyone around him. He was happy and free-spirited at Free and within the iliad Group as a whole. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a tragic time.”

Jaeger is survived by his wife and three children.