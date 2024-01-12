RTVE to launch first DTT UHD channel in February

Spanish pubcaster RTVE is to launch its first UHD channel on the country’s digital-terrestrial platform in February following the switch-off of standard-definition channels.

The broadcaster will begin by offering all the native content that is available in UHD and carefully upscaling to UHD content that is only available in HD, progressively increasing the native UHD content offer.

RTVE launched UHD tests in partnership with Cellnex in 2022, leaning on coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with a plan to continue testing until SD channels on DTT were switched off.

The broadcaster was an early pioneer of UHD transmission over DTT, having conducted test broadcasts with Cellnex as early as 2013 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. RTVE subsequently carried out tests of UHD-1 Phase 2 with HDR and next-generation audio on other platforms.