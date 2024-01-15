NFL reportedly in talks with Disney about stake in ESPN

Disney is reportedly in talks with the US National Football League that could result in the NFL taking a stake in the media giant’s sports broadcaster ESPN.

According to reports in the The New York Post and The Atlantic, the NFL could take a stake in ESPN and put its own NFL Media operation under the media company’s control.

According to the Post, discussions are at a relatively advanced stage, with team owners and the Players Association being informed.

Under a collective bargaining agreement between the parties struck in 2020, a percentage of league revenues goes to the players.

The NFL has reportedly been searching for a buyer for its media outfit for a number of years, but has not so far been successful in striking a deal.

An agreement with Disney would bring the two closer together and improve the forward prospects of ESPN as Disney prepares to move it to a direct-to-home service, most likely by 2025. Disney has reportedly held talks with other major leagues in the US about a closer alignment.

NFL Media comprises NFL Network, NFL. Com, Red Zone, NFL Films and streamer NFL+.