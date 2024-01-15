News

NFL reportedly in talks with Disney about stake in ESPN

Stuart Thomson

Disney is reportedly in talks with the US National Football League that could result in the NFL taking a stake in the media giant’s sports broadcaster ESPN.

NFL

Source: NFL

According to reports in the The New York Post and The Atlantic, the NFL could take a stake in ESPN and put its own NFL Media operation under the media company’s control.

According to the Post, discussions are at a relatively advanced stage, with team owners and the Players Association being informed.

Under a collective bargaining agreement between the parties struck in 2020, a percentage of league revenues goes to the players.

The NFL has reportedly been searching for a buyer for its media outfit for a number of years, but has not so far been successful in striking a deal.

An agreement with Disney would bring the two closer together and improve the forward prospects of ESPN as Disney prepares to move it to a direct-to-home service, most likely by 2025. Disney has reportedly held talks with other major leagues in the US about a closer alignment.

NFL Media comprises NFL Network, NFL. Com, Red Zone, NFL Films and streamer NFL+.

Most Recent

Related Content

INTELLIGENCE

view all

Digital TV Europe Industry Survey 2018

Digital TV Europe Industry Survey 2018

Digital TV Europe Industry Survey 2016

Digital TV Europe Industry Survey 2016

Know the best practices for Audience Engagement

The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management

Webinar | AI Dubbing: the new black in media

DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities