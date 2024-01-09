Panasonic brings Amazon Fire TV to new line of TVs

Panasonic smart TVs this year will come with Amazon Fire TV built in as part of a global collaboration between the TV manufacturer and Amazon.

New Panasonic smart TVs will carry Fire TV as their operating system starting this year. Initially, Panasonic has unveiled two new flagship OLED TVs for 2024, the Z95A (65 inches and 55 inches) and Z93A (77 inches) smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

Panasonic’s new OLED TVs will integrate, via Amazon Fire TV, streaming and live TV channels, apps, and tailored recommendations on one main home screen. They will also feature the Amazon Fire TV

Ambient Experience, featuring an always-on smart display rotating through art, personal photos, and information like calendars and reminders through customizable Alexa widgets.

The new OLEDs are the first from Panasonic to feature far-field voice control with Alexa.

A new processor in both the Z95A and Z93A will, according to the pair, result in enhanced streaming picture clarity, by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and mathematical models for crisp, natural images, and superior streaming noise reduction.

Both sets also support Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail, a picture enhancement system that aims to reveal extra details. It is an advancement on Dolby Vision IQ and operates by adjusting the light levels in each area of the screen to draw out more detail, without boosting the brightness to a point where the image looks washed out.

Panasonic said it had implemented features from its proprietary OS, such as Penta Tuner for advanced broadcast reception, in the new sets. In addition to satellite, cable and antenna, the Penta Tuner supports reception via the Internet (IPTV) and home network (TV to IP), meaning TVs can be located independently of an antenna socket.

In addition, both the Z95A and Z93A come with a full remote control, including the unique Panasonic “MyApp” button, which can be programmed to directly open a favourite app, channel, or even a favourite voice control command.

The devices also feature HbbTV Operator App to enable access to live and on-demand content possible without the need for hardware or smartcards, along with USB Recording and rewind live TV.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce with Panasonic that their new smart TVs will include Fire TV starting in 2024. This means customers around the world will get to experience all the benefits of Fire TV’s personalized streaming experience and access to Alexa, combined with Panasonic’s best-in-class smart TVs,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president for Alexa and Fire TV.