Altice France to launch eight FAST channels and DTT services on Samsung TV Plus

Altice France has struck a partnership with Samsung TV Plus that will see it launch eight FAST channels and distribute existing services BFMTV, RMC Découverte, RMC Story, BFM Business et Tech&Co on Samsung smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets.

The existing service will be available on Samsung TV Plus from this month, with the FAST channels to launch at the beginning of next year. Six of the eight FAST offerings will be co-exclusive with the Samsung platform, providing 3,000 hours of content a year.

Altice said that the partnership would benefit Samsung TV Plus by enabling it to grow its presence in France, and would significantly extend the free streaming offer of Altice Media, with a catalogue of 2,000 hours on-demand content available from 2024.

The new FAST channels to be launched next year will include BFM Grands Reportages, offering immersive factual reportage such as En immersion dans une cité de la drogue ; Dupont de Ligonnès ; Elizabeth II, la reine de tous les records and L’infiltré au cœur des catholiques intégristes, RMC Alerte Secours, with factual content focused on the emergency services in France such as 100 jours avec la police ; Enquête prioritaire – Maltraitance et secrets de famille ; Pompiers et SAMU de Lyon and Violence à l’hôpital, and RMC Wow, featuring Les volcans les plus dangereux du monde ; Les 10 catastrophes qui ont marqué la planète ; Dans les secrets du Rafale ; Roller coaster : une technologie à sensations and Les camions de l’extrême.

Others include RMC Talk Info with Les Grandes Gueules ; Apolline Matin and Estelle Midi, RMC Mystère featuring Phénomènes vus de l’espace ; Pyramides, les mystères révélés ; Le secret des templiers and La dernière passion de Jésus, and J’irai dormir chez vous, a single-programme travel channel featuring Antoine de Maximy.

The eight are rounded out by automotive-themed RMC Mecanic featuring Top Gear and Les reines de la mécanique and RMC Talk Sport with After Foot ; Génération After, Rothen s’enflamme ; Super Moscato Show and Les Grandes Gueules du sport.

Arthur Dreyfuss, chairman and CEO of Altice Media said: “This partnership with Samsung TV Plus illustrates the 360° vision of Altice Media, and its drive to innovate, for all audiences and for advertisers. This is an additional way to increase the accessibility of our channels. By distributing BFMTV, RMC Découverte, RMC Story, BFM Business and Tech&Co in new formats and new media, Altice Media is thus continuing its strategy of expanding digital presences to always be as close as possible the French public.”

Alex Hole, VP and GM Samsung Europe, said: “The transformation of audiovisual consumption is accelerating in France. 49% of French homes are now equipped with smart TVs according to the latest

Arcep-Arcom digital uses repository. This profoundly changes their relationship to the TV medium. They are waiting for a great offer that connected television is now able to give them, thanks to numerous innovations and partnerships. As proof that this approach meets the needs of French viewers, the Samsung TV Plus audience increased by 30% between 2022 and 2023 and hours spent in front of the screen have increased by 72%.”

Antoine Chotard, country lead of Samsung TV Plus France, said: “With this partnership, Samsung TV Plus becomes the first FAST player to distribute DTT channels In France. There are a total of 13 Altice Media channels, including six co-exclusive channels, which will complement our catalogue. This new collaboration with a leading French media group confirms our aim to offer privileged CTV distribution to local leaders, in order to support in the development and monetization of their streaming audiences.”