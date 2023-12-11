M-net names interim technical chief

Bavarian fibre network provider M-net has appointed previous division manager for business customers, Markus Niedermeier, as technical managing director in addition to his existing role. Niedermeier is now responsible for the group’s entire technology department including network planning and implementation, technical service and network operation and IT.

The position is initially on an interim basis until a full recruitment process is completed after the position became vacant in November.

Niedermeier has been with M-net since 1999 and was responsible for technical service and network operations for more than 22 years before taking over management of the business customer division in July 2023.

“Markus Niedermeier is a real expert in the entire area of network technology and network operation. With his well-founded technical background and his in-depth knowledge of the company, he brings the necessary competence and experience to immediately fill the gap that has arisen in M-net’s technical management. We are therefore very grateful to Markus Niedermeier for agreeing to be available as interim managing director at short notice and thereby ensure the proven continuity and stability in M-net’s corporate management,” said Florian Bieberbach, chairman of the management board of Stadtwerke München and chairman of the supervisory board of M-net.

“After many years of personal connection and many shared successes, the company M-net and, above all, the employees are very close to my heart. I am convinced of the innovative strength and performance of this company, which we have already demonstrated in recent years with the fiber optic expansion. Therefore, I am of course happy to do my part to set the necessary course in the short term so that we can continue to impress our customers with our services in the coming financial year, take advantage of opportunities in the market and meet the challenges with greater strength,” said Niedermeier.

“Markus Niedermeier is the right choice both professionally and personally to fill the important position of technical management quickly and competently. Markus and I have been working closely and trustingly together on the company’s management board for five years, and I am looking forward to continuing this successful collaboration as colleagues in the management of M-net and taking it to a new level,” said Nelson Killius, spokesman for the management of M-net.