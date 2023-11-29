ViewLift powers The National Hockey League app relaunch

Sports streaming technology provider ViewLift has powered the relaunch of The National Hockey League TV app, NHL, with customised feeds and a wider content offering.

Designed to boost the user experience, the NHL app users can create a customised feed of the latest highlights, condensed games, features, and other content.

As part of the partnership, ViewLift has developed a unique native User Interface (UI) on the upgraded app which it enable fans to select their favourite teams so they can access related video content on the app’s homepage.

The app will also showcase League-wide content, including general highlights from all games, must-watch moments, top goals, saves and plays, and NHL funny and quirky clips.

“The redesigned NHL app gives fans easy and engaging destinations to catch all the latest highlights and recaps of their home teams and the League overall,” said Nili Doft, NHL senior vice president, Digital Media. “ViewLift’s expertise in sports streaming is ensuring that we can curate and present compelling content to our fans.”

“The NHL has taken hockey’s speed and athleticism to elevated levels, and these new-look NHL apps on major large-screen devices bring the action to fans around the world,” noted Rick Allen, ViewLift’s chief executive officer. “With must-see hockey content, this is a real treat for sports fans as we head into the holidays.”

The NHL app can be downloaded via Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku.