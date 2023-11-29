UEFA launches tender for UCL media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

The football organisation UEFA has opened the tender processing in Sub-Saharan Africa for the media rights to the 2024-2027 seasons of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The UEFA bidding process which launched on Monday November 27, follows FIFA which invited media content providers in Sub-Saharan Africa to submit offer for the broadcasting rights to the men’s World Cup 2026 and Women’s World Cup 2027 last week.

Media content distributors in the Sub-Saharan African region can submit offers for UCL rights to UEFA before the submission deadline of December 11. The rights package includes UCL matches, Opening tournament of the UCL, as well as UEFA Youth League for seasons 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27.

In the region, pay TV giant Canal+ and SuperSport currently hold the rights to the Championship League, it is likely both broadcasters will also submit bids for World Cup rights to FIFA which closes on December 13, two days after the UEFA deadline.

On behalf of UEFA, the sales process will be managed by Team Marketing, the football body’s marketing agency for certain media and commercial rights relating to its club competitions.