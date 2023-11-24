Oriol Icart joins TVU Networks as senior director of technical operations

TVU Networks, cloud-based live video solutions provider, has rehired former employee Oriol Icart as senior director of technical operations for EMEA and CIS.

Icart returns to the company after a year, where he previously worked as director of technical operations for Europe and CIS from 2018 to 2022. He was most recently at the Spanish free-to-air television channel in Catalan languague, betevé, where he served as chief technology officer for the last 20 months. He has over 25 years of experience, with previous leadership roles at Dorna and MediaPro.

TVU Networks said his experience in sports and news broadcasting sectors will be instrumental in tailoring TVU Networks’ Cloud and on-prem solutions and services to broadcasters throughout the EMEA and CIS regions.

“I am looking forward to supporting our customers in the EMEA and CIS regions and working closely with them on their live video content needs,” said Icart. “I am excited to show the capabilities of our cloud-native solutions for production as well as our AI driven technology for products such as TVU Search. TVU is well-positioned to help broadcasters navigate the rapidly changing media landscape to continue to deliver compelling stories to their viewers.”

Commenting on Icart’s return, Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said: “I am confident that his demonstrated leadership abilities and technical prowess will enhance and accelerate our operational capabilities in two regions where we are seeing increasing demand for our services.”