ESPN renews LPGA rights in new two-year deal

ESPN has renewed its rights to the The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) tour for another two years, with the Disney-owned sports media giant to exclusively livestream Featured Group coverage of eight LPGA Tour events on ESPN+.

In the new two-year deal, ESPN+ will air each day of selected LPGA Tour tournaments with one feed showcasing the rounds of four Featured Groups, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The agreement included last week’s CME Group Tour Championship and the upcoming 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The broadcaster said it marks the second consecutive year of live exclusive Featured Group coverage of the LPGA Tour on ESPN+.

Launched in 950, LPGA is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organisation. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 12 countries and regions for over 200 active players, with total prize funds amounting to more than $100 million.

ESPN previously televised LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, with ABC covering the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA commissioner, said: “The LPGA represents the best of the best and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more opportunities for fans to watch these incredible athletes perform on the biggest stage. Fans are in for a real treat as we create unique broadcasts to bring them closer to the action.”

“ESPN’s commitment to covering world-class golf and women’s sports has never been stronger and having more of the LPGA on ESPN+ is a vital component of that commitment,”added Tim Bunnell, senior vice president, ESPN Programming and International. “With PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the Masters, PGA Championship, TGL, and now the LPGA on ESPN+, we’re bringing more golf to more fans than ever before.”

ESPN said the full slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ will be announced in 2024.