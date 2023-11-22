ITV launches two new ad measurement tools, with new Advertiser Funded Entertainment studio

ITV has unveiled its two new ad measurement tools to enable clients to measure the business outcomes from TV advertising including web traffic, sales and profit.

The UK broadcaster said Addressable Lift is a pilot program of full-funnel measurement across brand lift, site lift and sales lift for campaigns at a household level. It comes off the back of ITV’s DataMatch product which allows measurement of the impact of ITVX campaigns on sales. Addressable Lift will also measure the lift those campaigns create on brand perception and web traffic.

ITV have said pilots have been run with brands and alongside launch partners Adalyser, Innovid and Lucid. The PSB is inviting more advertisers for piloting in the first quarter of 2024.

Whereas ITV’s TV Auction Boost, is a study into how broadcast advertising influences paid search activity, in partnership with with OMG and Percept. Data was analysed across 25 advertisers spanning three years, 11 industries and over a billion search impressions, according to ITV.

The broadcaster said results from the study will be revealed next year, followed by an experimental phase.

Commenting on the new ad measurement tools, Kate Waters, ITV director of client strategy & planning said: “As the media landscape has fragmented and become more complex and nuanced, so has the impact of TV. We need more innovative and sensitive ways to measure the full-funnel effect of TV and provide better proof that TV builds businesses not just brands.

She added, “The launch of Addressable Lift and TV Auction Boost builds on the work we’ve already done around GeoX and the Hidden Value of Peak. 2024 is a big year for our team and I’m excited to welcome more advertisers to join the trials and experiments that we’re running, to show that TV works harder now than ever before.”

BE Studio

Alongside this, ITV has launched a full service creative studio to produce Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE). The new studio named BE Studio aims to help brands build connections with the broadcaster’s audience through the co-creation of entirely new formats.

The recently announced six-part horse racing showing Champions, co-produced by Flutter Group and Racecourse Media Group is the first BE Studio production. ITV is also looking for more AFE opportunities to market for brands including fashion, travel and food. It pointed to shows such as Cooking with the Stars with M&S, DNA Journey with Ancestry and John and Lisa Down-Under with Trailfinders which as seen an increase in AFE.

Bhavit Chandrani, director of BE Studio, said: “ITV has always been a market leader at creating 360 degree partnerships with brands thanks to our unique position as an integrated producer and broadcaster/streamer. With the launch of BE Studio we’re excited to offer even more opportunities to reach ITV’s audience in creative ways through the co-creation of Ad Funded Entertainment.”