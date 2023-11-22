Iceland’s RÚV taps Avid’s technology to upgrade its server platform

Icelandic broadcaster RÚV has tapped tech provider Avid to upgrade its server platform to the company’s new ingest and playout solution Avid | Stream IO.

Avid said the tool will provide RÚV with a software-based solution for production ingest and playout of news, sports, live entertainment and other TV content.

The flexible architecture allows RÚV’s production teams to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace. It will also enable the broadcaster to increase efficiency by combining different ingest sources in a single configuration.

Avid | Stream IO supports production formats​ such as SDI; compressed IP streams SRT / RTMP are coming soon, while NDI and then SMPTE 2110 will follow later next year​. The product offers all the capabilities of Avid’s proven hardware-based server solutions, AirSpeed and FastServe, while expanding support for emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR.

According to the company, Avid | Stream IO provides fast-turnaround workflows, while tightly integrating with RUV’s existing subscription agreement to Avid’s media workflow platform MediaCentral, minimising disruption to production.

RÚV chief technology officer Bragi Reynisson said: “As an addition to our existing Avid MediaCentral™ production environment, Avid | Stream IO will give us the flexibility to ingest and play out both standard HD resolutions and higher quality resolutions as AVC Intra, including 1080p50. It integrates easily into our overall Avid production environment and supports our strategy to virtualize as much of our infrastructure as possible into our private cloud.”

Avid chief revenue officer Tom Cordiner added, “Migrating to Avid | Stream IO will give them unparalleled speed, adaptable media format support and flexible deployment.”