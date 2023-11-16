Setanta Sports offering joint package with Netflix

Eastern Europe and Central Asia-focused sports platform provider Setanta Sports has teamed up with Netflix to offer a joint package across 13 countries.

The new joint bundle, called Fan Pack, allows viewers to subscribe to Setanta Sports and Netflix and for a single fee and have access to content from both services.

Setanta Sports said that the single package would enable subscribers to watch Formula 1 on Setanta Sports while learning more about the sport with Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, for example.

Setanta Sports, which is now owned by Georgian media outfit Adjarasport, offers a range of high profile sports properties in Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Philippines.

Netflix, which has fought shy of investing in sports streaming rights, has made a series of highly tentative moves in the area of sports on its own, most recently with the launch of celebrity golf event the Netflix Cup, featuring sports stars from its shows Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create an exclusive blend of sports and entertainment. Netflix’s global recognition and iconic film and series play a pivotal role in enhancing our market presence, while our Fan Pack offers a one-of-a-kind fusion of top-tier sports and Netflix’s beloved content. This partnership marks a significant milestone in redefining entertainment and ensuring that everyone finds what they need in a single package,” said Tamar Badashvili, Deputy CEO at Setanta Sports.

“We always strive to make it even easier for people to sign up and enjoy Netflix shows and films on their TV, their mobile phone, tablet or computer – at home or on the go. It’s very exciting that with this special partnership, in several countries at once, we are making Netflix even more accessible to a vast range of viewers interested in the best of sports and entertainment,” said Maja Porczyńska, Director of Business Development in Central & Eastern Europe at Netflix.