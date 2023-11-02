Austria’s Kabel-TV Lampert deploys OpenVault’s PMA and PNM

Austrian broadband, TV, IPTV and telephony services provider, Kabel-TV Lampert, is to deploy OpenVault’s Profile Management Application (PMA) and Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) solutions throughout its network infrastructure.

Kabel-TV Lampert has tapped OpenVault’s automated OV PMA and OV PNM products to optimise network performance and subscriber experiences for its broadband internet subscribers in Western Austria.

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe specialises in broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into broadband consumption patterns. It delivers service providers with cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools to boost network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction.

The partnership marks the tech company’s debut in the Austrian market.

The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on an OFDM(A) channel in a given amount of time based on real-world impaired plant conditions.

penVault previously had developed PMA technology that optimises modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels resulting in overall network capacity increases of up to 40 percent, as well as higher resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems.

“High-quality service delivery is an absolutely essential part of our commitment to our subscribers,” said Sven Lovisi, CTO of Kabel-TV Lampert. “As the leading single source for PMA and PNM capabilities, OpenVault will ensure that our subscribers continue to receive the broadband experiences that meet or exceed their expectations.”

“Kabel TV Lampert GmbH & CoKG has a rich history of making sure that its subscribers have access to the latest and best technologies,” said Henk Boers, VP sales europe for OpenVault. “We look forward to helping them take the lead in using our OV PMA and OV PNM products to drive network quality up and operational costs down.”