Finland’s DNA launches ‘Nordic first’ Dolby Atmos box

Finnish operator DNA is to launch an entertainment box that reproduces Dolby Atmos surround sound with the claim that it is the first in the Nordic market to do so.

Set to launch on November 6, the box will combine the Android TV-based ecosystem of DNA’s earlier set-top boxes with Google’s voice control and Dolby Vision. The purpose of the entertainment box is to better meet the entertainment needs of consumers.

The device combines standard television, streaming services, channel packages and apps. it device supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR image support and is equipped with multiple connectivity options.

The set-top box is manufactured by Sagemcom and is equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen as well as Google Assistant voice control.

DNA said its annual Digital Life study shows how the consumption of entertainment is increasingly shifting from standard TV viewing to more versatile entertainment consumption, including audio-based entertainment content such as music, podcasts and audiobooks

“The importance of sound is emphasized in the consumption of entertainment. According to our customer survey, the next most important thing in the viewing experience after good picture quality is good sound quality, even before picture size. Device manufacturers have also woken up to this, and sound technology has moved rapidly from standard stereo sound towards three-dimensional surround sound. The surround sound phenomenon can already be seen in the productions of major players – for example, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple and Universal already produce a significant part of their productions in the Dolby Atmos surround sound format,” said Mikko Saarentaus, director of DNA’s entertainment business.

“In addition to enabling better picture quality, we also wanted to challenge the current sound bar and home theater system sound solutions. In Finland, the surround sound change has so far been quite poorly prepared, which is why it may be difficult or expensive for consumers to enjoy this change. The purpose of the entertainment box is to bring customers compact size and effortless solution with all entertainment formats high-quality playback is possible with one device. At the same time, we wanted to enable the device at a competitive price, so that the customer does not have to make unreasonably large investments to enable high-quality image and sound reproduction in his home.”

Sagemcom’s Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive Vice-President, Audio Video Solutions Business Unit, said: “We have collaborated with DNA since 2017 in the introduction of several 4K Android TV STB models. We are proud to continue our partnership with the DNA entertainment box. This product is a real differentiator that allows DNA to further increase customer satisfaction.”

Dolby’s Anaïs Libolt, European Director of Audiovisual Services and Content said: “We want to enable more surround sound experiences for consumers, and we are very pleased to see DNA as the first operator to launch a Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision entertainment box in the Nordic countries. Dolby’s promise is to bring entertainment content home with the quality designed by the producers. DNA’s customers can use the entertainment box to experience the effect and feeling of immersive surround sound in Dolby Atmos and a live image in Dolby Vision.”