Kanal D signs with Hellas Sat for Romanian distribution

Dogan Holding-owned Turkish media group Kanal D has signed a long-term agreement with satellite operator Hellas Sat for the satellite distribution of Kanal D TV in Romania.

Currently, Kanal D is one of the most popular generalist TV channels in Romania, charting in the top three of the country’s audience ratings. Kanal D says that it is often ranked first and second place on all monitored targets.

Through the agreement signed with Hellas Sat, Kanal D will secure the distribution of its TV signals to all operators in the country, Hellas Sat provides coverage through South-East Europe. Kanal D’s primary satellite feed will be delivered nationwide from Hellas Sat’s position at 39° East.

“The experience of our viewers, how they can watch our unique programmes at the highest technological standards are a constant and very important concern for us. Kanal D’s satellite distribution is a key element in providing a flawless experience while being in front of the small screen”, said Ugur Yesil, CEO and Executive Board Member Kanal D, Kanal D2 and Radio Impuls.

“It is an honour to partner with Kanal D TV station and welcome them on board our Hellas Sat fleet. This long-term agreement demonstrates Hellas Sat’s commitment to serving Romanian TV broadcasters and DTH operators with one of the most powerful satellite systems in the region. With a flagship TV station like Kanal D, Hellas Sat strengthens its position as orbital leader for DTH and TV channel distribution in Romania”, said Christodoulos Protopapas, CEO Hellas Sat.