India’s QYOU Media FAST channels launch on Coolita

India’s multi-platform entertainment network, QYOU Media has struck a global distribution partnership with leading global smart TV+OS brand, Coolita, that will provide viewers with free streaming of five FAST channels from Q Play+.

QYOU Media India and Coolita delivers a diverse range of content to Coolita’s global user base, ensuring a seamless and immersive entertainment journey.

Coolita users via the brand’s range of smart TV sets including Croma, Thomson, Panasonic, LLOYD, Itel, and others will have access to stream localised content via QYOU Media India’s five FAST channels. The channel offering includes The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Sadhguru TV, and BH Live.

Coolita behind the large-screen operating system, Coolita OS delivers audio-visual content to users in over 80 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas. According to the company it has shipped over 2 million large-screen devices running the Coolita system in India.

Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media India, said, “Our partnership with Coolita is a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-notch entertainment to viewers in India and worldwide. This collaboration allows us to strengthen our digital presence on connected TVs and offer our curated content to a global audience.”

Samuel Lin, head of partnerships, Coolita, added, “This collaboration grants Indian audiences free access to curated Indian programs, enhancing their viewing experience with a localized touch. Users of TV brands supported by Coolita, such as Panasonic, Croma, and Thomson, can now enjoy Q Play’s six 24-hour channels at no cost. This strategic alliance significantly amplifies the local coverage and accessibility of Q Play’s offerings.”