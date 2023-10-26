Reliance Jio taps Plume’s cloud platform to deliver AI-enhanced in-home services

India’s largest telecom network Reliance Jio has struck a partnership with Plume to deliver solutions, through Plume’s cloud platform, to approximately 200 million premises in India.

Jio provides fixed-line and wireless services delivered through the cloud, with all the infrastructure hosted in the country. For this purpose, Jio has built world-class JioFiber and JioAirFiber networks, designed to deliver reliable and high-speed internet and entertainment services to every home in the country.

With this new partnership, Jio will deploy Plume’s HomePass and WorkPass consumer services enabled by Plume’s AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimisation, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing, and more.

Access to Plume’s Haystack Support and Operations Suite will enable Jio‘s customer support and operations teams to identify, analyxe, and act faster on performance-related issues, find and isolate the location of network faults, and monitor the overall customer experience, according to Plume.

Commenting on the partnership, Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio said: “With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience.”

“The partnership with Jio marks a significant global expansion of Plume’s services with a major telecoms force in Asia. Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering,” added Adrian Fitzgerald, chief revenue officer of Plume.