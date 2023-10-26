Channel Factory hires ex-TikTok exec Sujoyee Chatterjee

YouTube advertising company Channel Factory has poached TikTok alum Sujoyee Chatterjee to serve as senior director of product marketing.

At TikTok, Chatterjee role was global product strategy & operations manager for brand safety, sustainability and verification.

The company said her experience at the social media network and a decade-long career in ad-tech, will help enhance Channel Factory’s relationship with global brands and publishers, whilst allowing her to quickly integrate and make her mark on Channel Factory’s core offering of brand suitability.

The exec will also be tasked with helping expand Channel Factory’s growth across all regions whilst also developing a consistent communication strategy for Channel Factory’s proposition.

Prior to TikTok, Chatterjee was a senior product marketing manager at Integral Ad Science where she specialised in verification and has launched go-to-market plans for leading technology companies.

Chatterjee will report to Phil Cowdell, chief of strategy, who commented: “The entire advertising industry is going through unprecedented and radical changes regarding Brand Safety, Suitability and Verification processes. Being able to bring in Sujoyee, an ad-tech measurement expert, who has held crucial positions in global tech companies on Brand Suitability will allow Channel Factory to continue leading the way in this area. As we continue to experience impressive growth and geographic expansion, Sujoyee’s experience will help us take our product marketing to the next level.”

“At this current moment in time, there is an unprecedented opportunity to drive genuine positive change in the online advertising ecosystem. More specifically, through Brand Suitability and Conscious Advertising. One of the reasons I decided to join Channel Factory is because they align with my views on this very topic; that Brand Suitability can be constructed to ensure inclusion and diversity, leading to real and constructive improvements to media wellness,” added Chatterjee.