Euros channel to launch on BBC iPlayer

UK public broadcaster BBC is launching a dedicated Euro channel on free streaming service BBC iPlayer as part of its coverage of the upcoming 2024 UEFA European football tournament.

BBC iPlayer Euros channel will show build up content including special features and matches from the Euros archive spotlighting iconic games from the tournament. It will deliver live coverage of 27 matches, along with additional analysis, mini highlights, home nations camp reports and a new highlights programme – Euros Breakdown.

The BBC broadcast England’s first two group games against Serbia on June 14 and Denmark on June 20. It will also air Scotland’s group games against Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.

The pubcaster will have first choice of the quarter-finals and live games featuring current holders Italy, World Cup runners-up France versus the Netherlands on June 21, Spain, Belgium and Portugal, as well as two group games featuring Euro hosts Germany.

There will also be coverage of the tournament targeted for younger viewers via Newsround on the youth-skewed channel CBBC. Younger audiences can tune in to watch England’s second group game against Denmark on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

All BBC games will be available on BBC One or BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Hosts Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Alex Scott will lead coverage across the BBC’s Euros presentation. Danny Murphy, Martin Keown and Jermaine Jenas will provide expert analysis as co-commentators. Pundits also include former England players – Micah Richards, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Ellen White and Joe Hart.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport said: “BBC Sport is ready to deliver another highly anticipated football tournament at the start of what is an incredibly exciting summer of sport. With comprehensive unrivalled coverage and world class analysis of the Euros across TV, radio and online, fans can expect the very best from BBC Sport as the action unfolds in Germany. Across the whole summer we’ll be bringing people across the UK together as we showcase the best of British sporting storytelling.”