Liberty Global’s Telenet unveils IP TV box in Belgium

Liberty Global’s Belgium telecom operator Telenet is launching an “environmentally friendly” IP TV box, the smallest on the Belgian market, according to the company.

The Telenet TV box IP features the most advanced WiFi6 technology and it’s the first box without a coaxial cable output in Belgium, according to the company. The TV signal is transmitted entirely over the Internet. Along with other features including voice control and easy access to various applications.

The sustainable device is made from completely recycled materials and is energy efficient using 3W output, said the telecom.

Telenet TV customers with an old generation decoder will receive a new box, the company began rolling out of the new product in the Limburg region in November 2023. Since January 30, the TV box has also been installed for new TV customers throughout Flanders and Brussels.

In March Telenet rival operator Proximus rolled out its new TV Box in Belgium. According to the provider, the box includes 3GB RAM memory and and the latest version of the Android operating system. It’s made of recycled plastic, and is 40% smaller than its predecessors, and, with an output of 12W.

Before the end of 2023, media giant Liberty Global acquired 100% control of the Belgian group following a squeeze-out of all the shares of Telenet that it did not already own or that were not held by the telco. Liberty Global boss Mike Fries said it comes as part of a wider strategy to remove complexity that it sees as detrimental to the value placed by the market on its stock.

During the fourth quarter of 2029 Liberty Global reported Telenet lost 12,600 net customers, but saw revenue slightly increase by 1.8%.

Commenting on the launch, Telenet said in a press release, “the new box is even more powerful than its predecessors and features..and is at least 80% more energy efficient than previous models thanks to its 3W output. A win-win in terms of both our customers’ energy consumption and the environment. It also contributes to Telenet’s overall CO2 emission targets aiming to achieve a 55% reduction within its own operations by 2030.”