Production studio and channel operator, Blue Ant Media, is launching its FAST channels, Love Pets and Homeful on IPTV platform Fetch in Australia.

Love Pets explores inspiring stories about the animals and owener’s pets. The channel’s programming includes shows Bondi Vet, Hope For Wildlife, Pick-a-Puppy and Vet on the Hill.

Home and Lifestyle channel Homeful marks its debut in Australia, featuring real estate, renovation and transformation TV series. Among its line-up of shows are Holmes on Homes, The Bryk Retreat, My Retreat, What’s For Sale? and Decks, Docks and Gazebos.

The launch marks the debut of Homeful in Australia and expands Blue Ant Media’s partnership with Fetch.

Fetch now offers five Blue Ant Media channels, including previously launched free-streaming channels HauntTV and NatureTime as well as pay TV specialty channel Love Nature.

“Expanding our reach on Fetch is incredible exposure for Love Pets and Homeful and brings audiences across Australia the genre-based content that they love,” says Jon Penn, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Blue Ant Media. “Our partnership with Fetch TV illustrates the commitment our Asia Pacific sales hub is making to bring our partners customized packages from our broad offering of content and channels.”