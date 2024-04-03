ContentWise and Harmonic team up for AI-powered FAST

AI-powered UX specialist ContentWise has teamed up with video and broadband tech outfit Harmonic to integrate its UX Engine’s personalization technology into Harmonic’s VOS360 Media SaaS cloud playout and monetisation ecosystem.

This collaboration is designed to enable media brands and content providers to automatically repurpose their content libraries into linear channels tailored to specific audience preferences, according to the pair.

The integration uses AI to analyse viewer behaviour and preferences, enabling FAST and linear programming use cases such as single-property, genre or thematic channels, behaviorally-clustered channels (for example targeted at ‘radical sports fans or ‘vegan cooking lovers’, personalized channel lineups and personalised individually-targeted channels.

The pair said these use cases are built upon a foundation of technological features that ContentWise developed for content recommendations on VOD and traditional TV on linear, now applied to FAST programing.

“Harmonic is an undisputed leader in cloud-based video technology. Given how often our customers are also customers of Harmonic it made obvious sense to pursue this integration with VOS360. Personalization of linear TV is at the frontier of innovation in the industry. Harmonic is a natural partner to bring it to market,” said Alessandro Vacca, COO, ContentWise.

“Our alliance with ContentWise heralds a new era of tailored and seamless streaming experiences, reshaping the future of media consumption. This partnership harnesses the power of AI for content personalization within the VOS360 ecosystem opening up new revenue sources and increasing viewership for content providers. It’s a win for everyone,” said Eric Gallier, VP, video customers solutions, Harmonic.