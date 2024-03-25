ATP & WTA Tours coverage returns in China via streamer Youku

In a new deal, coverage of tennis tournaments from the WTA and ATP Tours will be shown in China for the first time since 2022 on streaming platform Youko.

Youko kicked off programming on March 15 with the 22024 Indian Wells Open.

The three-year agreements with both WTA Ventures, the commercial arm of the WTA, and ATP Media, the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, includes over 80 tournaments per year available to watch on Youku between 2024 and 2026.

WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000, as well as the Nitto ATP Finals and WTA Final will also be shown on the Chinese streamer.

Youku will also deliver original content including live programmes, interviews with leading players, and fan-made live shows.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “We’re excited that the agreements with Youku mean that tennis fans in China will see action from the WTA and ATP Tours in one place for the next three seasons. For the WTA, this partnership ensures that coverage of the Hologic WTA Tour is once again available to Chinese audiences as part of our plans to grow women’s tennis as a global sport. As one of China’s biggest streaming platforms, Youku brings significant reach in this important market and its customers can now look forward to some spectacular tennis.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said: “The Chinese market is one of major importance not just for the ATP Tour, but for the growth of tennis as whole. We are delighted to be able to partner with Youku to grow our audience and the sport in China via such an important streaming platform and look forward to working with a partner who shares many of our same values in striving for innovation and excellence.”