BBC Studios and BBC News launch new app and site globally

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, and BBC News have launched a new website and app.

The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, for the first time brings together content from across the BBC, according to the organisation.

BBC Studios said the app mirrors the updated BBC.com website, home to stories and videos across business, innovation, culture, travel, Earth and more, alongside news, sport, and live coverage.

The re-launched BBC website went live across North America in December and BBC Studios recently launched the BBC News FAST channel in the US.

The new features include a new live section for news updates and live global sport coverage. The new Video section also offers a library of BBC videos and multimedia storytelling featuring content ranging from news and sport updates to climate change stories, sustainability, science, health, entertainment, and history.

The group also said the new consistent, unified layout across web and app provides an improved and simplified user experience. But also allows for more opportunities and flexibility for advertising and sponsorship across both the web and app.

Naja Nielsen, digital director for BBC News, said: “We know there is huge appetite for impartial BBC News journalism as we report – without an agenda – on the burning issues of our time. Thanks to our independent journalism, the BBC is the world’s most trusted international news media organisation, reaching more than 400 million people each week. As we expand and develop our global digital newsroom, I am thrilled our new global app and website will provide an excellent experience and much better showcase our world-beating journalism.”

Lori Suchcicki, SVP advertising EMEA, BBC Studios, said: “The new website and app provide a trusted, premium environment for advertisers and represent the BBC’s continued investment in high-quality journalism globally and our commitment to bringing news and insights from the EMEA region to millions of people across the world. We’re excited that our commercial partners will enjoy several enhancements that make it easier for brands to connect with the BBC.com audience, unlocking new partnership capabilities and opportunities for marketers.”