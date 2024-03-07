M6 and RTL’s Bedrock to power new AVOD platform launch, M6+

M6 Group and RTL Group’s joint media technology outfit, Bedrock, will power the launch of the French broadcaster’s new AVOD platform — M6+.

Leveraging Bedrock’s technology, M6+ features will include an interactive video player platform that enables real-time engagement during live sport events and reality TV. It will also deliver a vertical video platform designed for stories with “playful and interactive social features.” The company will also provide a new audio experience for listening on-the-go and will have a generative AI-powered search engine for a more personalised user experience. Lastly, the streamer will have universal distribution including more than 20 ecosystems and deployment into in-car entertainment systems, and Connected TVs.

According to M6, the new streamer is designed to transform the way audiences in France engage with M6 content through more immersive features, delivering a more engaging TV experience, and a free content offering, as well as free devices.

The group also said the new streaming service will strengthen its value proposition for advertisers and would be part of its programme of investment across content, distribution, technology and marketing over the next four years.

M6+ will join the group’s current offering 6play. M6 committed to investing €100 million in covering streaming costs for the new platform, with a view to doubling its streaming revenues and the number of hours viewed by 2028. It expects the platform to break even in 2027.

Streaming represented 7.1% of M6’s ad revenues in 2023, out of a total ad revenue pot of €905 million, down 2.2%. According to the outfit, 6play, had a record year, being used by a third of internet users under 35 years of age, with M6 total streaming hours consumed amounting to 518.2 million, or 5.5% of total hours consumed on its broadcast channels.

M6’s total revenues for the year amounted to €1.316 billion, down 3%. Overall ad revenues were down 1.5%, with streaming revenues partly offsetting a decline in the linear business.

Nicolas de Tavernost is also stepping down as chairman of M6 and is retiring after 24 years in the role. The 73-year old is replaced by advertising boss David Larramendy.

“Our ambition with M6+ is to offer a streaming platform made for the modern television viewer. We wanted a more immersive platform, more engaging and obviously very accessible. Thanks to Bedrock’s scale and know-how across Europe, we will deploy our brand-new streaming service in just a few months, ready for Euros 2024,” said Henri de Fontaines, M6 member of the executive board in charge of Strategy, Streaming and Distribution

“M6 is amplifying its streaming leadership in France with an AVOD model available for free across all devices. Bedrock has strong experience with hyper-distribution supporting 60+ devices, turbocharged advertising monetization, and massive scale welcoming millions of users every day on our platform. We are super proud to support M6’s digital acceleration strategy,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.