Showmax partners with MTN South Africa on mobile streaming bundles

Telcom operator MTN South Africa has partnered with leading African streamer Showmax, to introduce three new streaming offerings to its customers in South Africa.

MTN’s Showmax Premier League LivePass, includes live-streaming access to all 380 matches via the streamer’s Showmax Premier League plan for mobile. The football plan is R79 per month, with additional Premier League content such as talk shows, documentaries and match highlights.

The Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle will also be available to MTN customers for R19 a week. The package will give Showmax subscribers access to the Showmax Entertainment Mobile plan, which features original programming, international and local series, film titles, and kids’ shows. The company said the Weekly Entertainment Mobile bundle is inclusive of 1GB MTN streaming data.

Whilst, the Showmax Monthly Entertainment Mobile bundle is priced for R59 per month including 5GB of streaming data.

The new bundles will be available to MTN customers from February 12, in time for the relaunch of the MultiChoice’s streaming platform.

Showmax CEO Marc Jury said: “Across sub-Saharan Africa, the Premier League is both deeply loved and passionately supported. Working with MTN South Africa, we aim to bring relevant product plans to customers, bundling low data prices with the excitement of football and the appeal of great entertainment.”

Jason Probert, general manager for digital services at MTN South Africa, said: the partnership aligns with MTN’s streaming vision. “At MTN, we are committed to providing all our customers with the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life. Our partnership with Showmax marks a significant leap forward in this journey, giving our customers the ability to access the world’s most popular sports league at an incredibly affordable price while enjoying access to the best network in South Africa.”

He added, “MTN, renowned for pioneering innovative solutions, views the partnership with Showmax as integral to ongoing efforts to open the streaming experience to a much wider audience and in so doing, delivering unparalleled value to customers. This game-changing collaboration sees a greater focus on affordable offerings that will bring diverse and entertaining content to new South African audiences.”