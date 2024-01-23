Norigin Media launches white label CTV offering for linear and FAST

Nordic streaming UI/UX specialist Norigin Media has launched what it describes as a brandable connected TV product for linear or FAST channels.

The white-label offering is being proposed to content owners who want to launch direct-to-consumer applications across platforms including Samsung Tizen, LG webOS and other Android TV OS based Smart TVs.

The white-label CTV Apps offering will enable FAST or Linear TV channel providers to launch their apps directly on the App Stores of device manufacturers, enabling consumers to access content across a range of Smart TVs, according to Norigin.

The company says the solution’s plug-ins support integrations towards leading ad-servers to facilitate ad-revenue models, while also enabling traditional TV providers to launch services specifically targeting CTV audiences.

The React.js-based TV app will feature a new UI/UX. The Live TV Player UI will showcase what Norigin claims to be an innovative metadata-rich channel zapping feature, and the app will also feature an EPG.

The application is brandable with the ability to change colours, logos, and icons, while offering custom integrations for authentication and video playback formats, as well as multiple ad-server integrations including Google Ad Manager, Freewheel, Invidi and others, according to the company.

Ajey Anand, CEO of Norigin Media said: “We have plenty of experience launching custom designed streaming OTT apps for Broadcasters. It is timely for us to tap into the growing trends of Linear TV streaming and FAST channels on Connected TVs, bringing content owners onto a range of new CTV devices. Niche content owners can create new ways for consumers to discover their content which will maximise ROI within the content industry.”