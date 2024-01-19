Viacom18’s Vh1 launches anime-dedicated hub in India

Viacom18’s Indian media and entertainment channel VH1 has launched an expansive anime dedicated platform in the region.

Vh1 AniNation, will serve as anime hub which will include content from the Japanese animation. It will also provide anime fans a community for discussions and a curated “musical experience”.

The AniBites zone will house anime cartoons which the Indian media outfit said will feature a diverse cast of characters, varied themes and genres, and a range of animation styles. AniPinion will feature local influencers and celebrities discussing opinions while reviewing anime content. Whilst, Ani-Music will provide a playlist featuring the genre’s leading composers, musicians, and soundtracks.

Vh1 is India’s only 24-hour International entertainment channel that features content spanning International music, pop culture and lifestyle. According to the company, since its inception in 2005, the channel reaches over 75 million people in India.

Speaking on the launch, Anshul Ailawadi, business head, youth, music, and English entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has always been a trendsetter when it comes to showcasing emerging pop-culture trends. With Vh1 AniNation, we’re betting on the immense potential of Anime with its compelling storylines, genres, music, and characters – thereby giving our viewers another solid reason to tune into Vh1.”

Viacom18 has a portfolio of 38 channels across general entertainment, movies, sports, youth, music and kid’s genres