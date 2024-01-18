Qwilt and Cirion partner to deliver content delivery services in Latin America

US video delivery outfit, Qwilt, has partnered with South American digital infrastructure and tech provider, Cirion Technologies, to deliver an enhanced content delivery network across Latin America.

This new partnership will leverage Qwilt’s Open Caching technology to deliver higher quality live streaming, video-on-demand (VoD) and all other forms of media delivery for over 600 million consumers across all of Latin America.

Cirion will combine with Qwilt’s all-edge global delivery network to improve digital experiences of customers in the region.

Qwilt’s solution, which is embedded within network infrastructure is designed to optimise and scale their network for service providers, according to the tech firm.

The company said the integration increases Cirion’s ability to reliably deliver high-quality live and VoD streaming throughout the region and becomes one of the largest low-latency CDN service providers across Latin America.

“Data consumption and Internet traffic is increasing rapidly across Latin America, and content providers need delivery services that are efficient in light of growing competition for Internet bandwidth. With this agreement, Cirion and Qwilt’s combined CDN offerings are strengthened, meeting the needs of CDN customers,” said Alejandro Girardotti, senior director of products, innovation and strategic alliances at Cirion Technologies.

“Our infrastructure adapts dynamically and in real-time to market demands, enabling an efficient management of critical applications and their data. This makes it possible for companies to identify market trends in advance and respond quickly, with solutions that stimulate future growth,” added Girardotti.

“Cirion is an exciting addition to our global ecosystem of service providers, and we are delighted to help power a unique content delivery service offering in Latin America,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “Our all-edge architecture provides a new economic model for streaming delivery, in which Cirion´s network infrastructure and CDN services play a central role in the end-to-end value chain. This announcement underscores the momentum we are gathering as we realize our ambition to build the world’s highest performing edge delivery network.”