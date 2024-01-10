Ex-Eleven and Liverpool FC exec to become A+E Networks EMEA CFO

Philip Nash has been appointed as A+E Networks EMEA’s new chief financial officer.

Nash succeeds Mark Neil, who, after seven years at the company, will take on the role of CFO at Sky Showtime, as announced last September. Nash will take up his new position on January 15.

Nash was most recently CFO and director at Eleven Sports Network, managing the group finance team and seven divisional financial directors across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Eleven Sports Network merged with DAZN last year.

Prior to this, Nash served as CFO of Liverpool FC, where he oversaw the financial planning of the Anfield ground transformation, having previously been financial director for the construction of the new Arsenal Stadium.

Based in London, Nash will join the EMEA leadership team and report to Dean Possenniskie, managing director, A+E EMEA. He will hold a dual role of both A+E Networks EMEA CFO and A+E Networks UK CFO – the latter the joint venture between Hearst and Sky.

“Philip has extensive commercial skills, a deep understanding of our complex media world, and a proven CFO track record in developing and optimising businesses. I am confident he will continue Mark’s successful work,” said Dean Possenniskie, MD, at A+E Networks EMEA.

Nash said: “I am delighted to join the A+E EMEA’s exceptional leadership team and to lead A+E EMEA’s finance teams into the future. Having worked at DAZN for the past three years, I am very familiar with the opportunities and challenges ahead – and I am confident of contributing to further growth and success for A+E EMEA. “