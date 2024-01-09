Showmax to relaunch in February, with new Premier League mobile streaming plan

MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax will relaunch in February, with three new plans including a new Premier League mobile streaming offering.

The African streamer said the new football plan will be the continent’s first standalone Premier League mobile offering. The two other plans include Showmax Entertainment and Showmax Entertainment Mobile. The Showmax Premier League can also be bundled with the Showmax Entertainment plans.

Showmax Premier League will live stream all 380 games to mobile users across more than 40 markets in Africa. It also includes match analysis, highlights and more content from the leading football league.

The revamp comes off the back of MultiChoice’s partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky last year. Showmax has since then migrated to NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, that will deliver Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

In addition, the streaming platform relaunches with 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries and an expanded international content slate. Among the roster of new titles are Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us (season two), Found and Lawman: Bass Reeves.

The relaunch will also include an overall new look and comes with a new app.

“2024 is a big year for Showmax,” said CEO Marc Jury. “We will be kicking it off with a content slate packed with world-class entertainment from the world’s biggest brands plus more African Originals than ever before and the first ever mobile Premier League plan for Africa.”

During the third quarter of 2023 MultiChoice’s reported Showmax attributed to more than 25% of subscription revenue increase. Active subscriber base increased by 13% YoY. Showmax said it will reveal details on pricing and launch dates at a later date.