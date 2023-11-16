MultiChoice reports subscriber and profit losses, with plans to relaunch Showmax

South African pay TV provider MultiChoice suffers losses across profit earnings and its subscribers base during the six months ending September 30, with the company’s core earnings down by 5%.

In its latest financial year report the company reported during those six months its core headline earnings had fallen to ZAR1.9bn equivalent to USD $105m. Group revenue did grow by 4% reaching ZAR28.3bn, but on a reported basis, it was 1% lower. The company said this was driven by the negative impact of weaker local currencies and consumer pressure, offset by translation benefits of a weaker ZAR on the group’s USD reporting segments and inflationary-led price increases in the majority of the group’s markets.

MultiChoice said off the back of this it will introduce an adjusted core headline earnings metric to incorporate the impact of losses incurred on cash remittances in markets such as Nigeria.

The operator struggled to grow its subscriber base, despite coverage of the FIFA World Cup. Following the tournament, the group’s overall 90-day active subscriber base declined by 2% to 21.7m. But Multichoice highlighted the Rest of Africa base accounting for 60% of linear customers, grew by 1% to 13m. However, in total, customer numbers fell by 5% to 8.6m, down 2% excluding non-paying subscribers. Though the group’s premium base posted 5% growth. MultiChoice credited subscriber losses to ongoing high levels of loadshedding and the decision to remove 311k non-revenue generating customers from the base.

Showmax

MultiChoice’s streaming platform Showmax delivered positive results, it attributed to more than 25% of subscription revenue increase. In addition, active subscriber base increased by 13% YoY. Yet the increased investment in the streaming service combined with other pressures on the business led to the group’s cash flow declining by 40% to ZAR1.1bn. MultiChoice revealed Showmax will relaunch in February 2024 with an upgraded look, new app and product suite. The new Showmax includes Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League. Powered by SuperSport and made for mobile users, Showmax Premier League is the first standalone Premier League mobile streaming service to launch in Africa and will stream every single match of football league to customers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Elsewhere, the business reported Irdeto benefited from further customer wins, while the DStv Insurance business maintained strong momentum with premiums up by 31% YoY.