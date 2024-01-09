Hits Now debuts in Sri Lanka

Starting January 11, Rewind Networks entertainment channel Hits Now will debut in Sri Lanka with service provider Dialog Television.

The channel will be made available on Channel 113 as part of Dialog Television’s TV packs.

Hits Now will be available alongside sister channels Hits and Hits Movies.

As a special introductory offer, Dialog Television will provide the Hits Now channel free of charge to all customers from January 11 to January 31.

The channel, launched last year in multiple territories, features a broad range of entertainment shows, including America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team and the forthcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

“We are so proud to debut Hits Now in Sri Lanka with Dialog Television. Dialog Television has been a great partner that has carried our Hits and Hits Movies channels since 2019. This collaboration is not only an expansion of our strong partnership, but also a strategic step towards enhancing our presence in the region–Sri Lanka marks the 5th territory in Asia where Hits Now is available. Our goal is to make Hits Now a go-to entertainment destination for households in Sri Lanka by continuing to bring in the best of entertainment on our channels,” said Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks.

“Bringing high quality and diverse content to our viewers has always been an utmost priority for us. Adding Hits Now to our channel lineup means our viewers across the country can now enjoy an exciting array of content and beloved franchises coming express from the U.S.. The launch of Hits Now on Dialog Television is testimony of our continued commitment to bring the very best of global content to our viewers,” said Lasantha Theverapperuma, group chief operating officer of Dialog Axiata PLC.