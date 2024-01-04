EchoStar closes DISH Network acquisition

EchoStar has finalised the acquisition of DISH Network which will see the two companies merge to deliver satellite and wireless connectivity solutions.

The acquisition was completed at the end of 2023 after announcing the agreement in August. It comes following the launch of EchoStar’s Jupitar 3 satellite.

According to the satellite provider, DISH Network’s 5G wireless network covers more than 70% of the US. The deal signals a move to keep DISH in business in the coming years. The company saw revenue fall to US$3.7 billion in the quarter to September, down from US$4.1 billion for the same period in 2022.

The merge will combine DISH Network’s satellite technology, streaming services and 5G network with EchoStar’s satellite communications solutions.

The FCC divisions the Office of Engineering and Technology, the Space Bureau, and the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau recently approved the deal near the end of 2023.

“This merger brings us one step closer to our goal of offering ubiquitous connectivity to people, enterprises and things, everywhere,” said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO of EchoStar. “Together we’re better positioned to realize the connected future by leveraging every type of transport, combined with smart, enabling technologies and fully integrated services. Our superior portfolio of technology, spectrum, engineering, manufacturing and network management expertise will deliver the unparalleled connectivity solutions that customers demand.”

“The completion of this merger marks an important milestone for our company and our customers, launching a new era of connectivity,” said Charles Ergen, executive chairman of the board of EchoStar. “We have brought together two trailblazing companies with complementary portfolios to create a global connectivity leader with premier wireless, satellite, and video distribution capabilities. Together, EchoStar and DISH offer an enhanced consumer connectivity business and an unmatched enterprise managed services business.”

“Bridging the digital divide and seamlessly connecting people, enterprises, and things is essential in the digital-first economy,” added John Swieringa, president, technology & chief operating officer of EchoStar. “Our combined brands, technology and operational and engineering resources uniquely position EchoStar to provide a compelling global offering that connects consumers to the internet access, mobile phone service, television programming, and streaming content they want, as well as delivering business and government customers the secure terrestrial, non-terrestrial, and hybrid connectivity solutions they need.”