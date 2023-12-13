Ofcom clamps down on inaccurate use of ‘fibre’ word to sell broadband

UK media regulator Ofcom has issued new guidance to broadband providers that requires them to tell consumers about the technology that underpins networks and clamps down on the blanket use of the word ‘fibre’ to market and sell services.

Going forwards, broadband operators will be required to tell consumers whether the network they use is a new ‘full-fibre’ network – with fibre all the way to a customer’s home – or a ‘part-fibre’, ‘copper’, or ‘cable’ network.

The watchdog said that operators should provide a description of the underlying technology using one or two terms that are “clear and unambiguous” at point of sale on the website, in contract Information and in the contract summary.

It said they must use one or two terms that are clear and unambiguous, such as ‘cable’, ‘full-fibre’, ‘copper’ or ‘part-fibre’.

They will also be required to give a more detailed explanation of the underlying technology (for example through a link) so that consumers can understand what it means for them.

Ofcom said that information should also be given in a form that is accessible and easily understood and, crucially, not use the word ‘fibre’ on its own when describing the underlying technology of the broadband service – in either the short description or the more detailed explanation of the network technology.

The word ‘fibre’ has sometimes been used indiscriminately by operators to sell broadband if fibre is used at some point in the delivery chain, and notably to sell fibre-to-the-cabinet services, giving rise to consumer confusion. Ofcom reported that its researchshowd that 46% of customers who reported being on full-fibre broadband were living in areas where it is available.

The guidance may pose a dilemma for cable operator Virgin Media O2, which serves many of its customers over hybrid fibre-coax networks, challenging it to explain the benefits of HFC over networks that use copper for the final link to the home without using the familiar word ‘fibre’ on its own.