IMG wins distribution rights to Africa Cup of Nations

Sports rights agency IMG has struck a deal with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) giving it the exclusive rights to distribute the international media rights for CAF’s events in 85-plus countries from 2023-2025.

The agreement excludes in the MENA region and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal will see IMG manage the broadcast deals for the next two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 – as well as the tournament’s qualifiers.

IMG will also distribute the media rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Women Cup of Nations 2024, the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship, the men and women’s CAF Champions League, TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24, CAF Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations 2024, and the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2024, among others.

The deal builds on IMG’s existing partnership with CAF. The group was recently appointed as the federation’s global sponsorship agency through 2025, securing a deal with Puma to supply the official match ball for CAF-organized tournaments. IMG also provides marketing intelligence, data analysis and consultancy services to support CAF in the development of its commercial sponsorship strategy.

Robyn Cox, VP & Managing Director, Africa, for IMG’s media business, said: “The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest event on the African Continent and one of football’s most watched competitions. We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with CAF to help unlock greater value from its media rights, grow the competition’s global audiences and enhance fans viewing experience.”