Vodafone Spain to make all channels free to view over holidays

Vodafone España is to make all its linear channels available free to view from December 21 until January 8 as part of a Christmas period promotional drive.

The offer, which is open to existing Vodafone TV subscribers and to new customers who sign up during the promotional window, will include access to the operator’s Seriefans, Familyfans, Documentales, Música and Más Cine packages.

Customers will have access to over 30 channels spanning movies, series, documentaries, kids programming and music that they can watch on their set-tops or via compatible devices such as smart TVs, mobiles and tablets, PCs, Chromecast and Fire Stick.

The will have access to live channels and to seven-day catch-up, pause live TV and restart TV functionality.

Channels covered by the promotion include AMC Break, AMC Crime, AXN, AXN Movies, Baby TV, Buenviaje, Calle 13, club MTV, Dark, Discovery, Channel Disney Jr, Dreamworlds, Enfamilia, Escapa TV, Fox, Canal Historia, MTV ‘00s, MTV 89s, MTV 90s, MTV Hits, MTV Live, MyZen, Nat Geo Wild, Nick Jr, Nick Music, Nickelodeon, Odisea, Slow Channel, Somos, SyFy and. Warner TV.

Vodafone is also offering discounts of up to 50% in its Marketplace and up to €300 off selected smartphones from Xiami and Samsung, with six months free of charge for its mobile security offering.