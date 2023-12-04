Vodafone names new CEO of Czech operation

Vodafone has named Violeta Luca as the new chief executive of its Czech operation.

Luca has over 20 years of experience in leading positions in sales, marketing and strategy in various companies. She comes to Vodafone from serving as CEO of Microsoft Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The current CEO of Vodafone Czech Republic, Petr Dvořák, was promoted to group head of partner markets for Vodafone in London in August. Luca will take his place from January 2024.

Before working as CEO of Microsoft Czech Republic and Slovakia, she served as CEO of Microsoft in Romania.

I am honored to have been appointed CEO of Vodafone in the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with talented teams with whom I want to create value for all Vodafone stakeholders. I am sure that together we can achieve and change a lot, and this requires disciplined implementation of our plans, customer orientation and large-scale innovation,” said Luca.

“Over the past three years, I have learned the potential of the Czech Republic, and I have come to like the people here. In my new role, I have a great opportunity to further contribute to the development of the Czech economy and society as a whole. I want to provide the best customer service and at the same time, together with partners, achieve sustainable growth.”