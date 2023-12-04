Telefónica launches fibre-to-the-room

Telefónica has launched a new fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) offering, Fibra FTTR Movistar, which it says will be unique in the Spanish marketplace.

The telco is promising that the new offering will guarantee connectivity regardless of distance through a combination of fibre to each room in a house and WiFi.

Telefónica says its offering will provide bandwidth up to 1Gbps to each part of the home with minimum latency, with 24/7 monitoring.

It is also promising minimal intrusion from the installation of transparent fibre so thin as to be “practically invisible” by the inhabitants of the home.

The service is available from today in Madrid and Barcelona for miMovistor and Movistar Fusión customers.

“’Fibra FTTR Movistar’ has arrived to provide a connectivity experience the likes of which has never tbeen imagined before, bringing the full potential of our fibre to every room in the home, always at maximum speed, with total coverage and an impeccable aesthetic impact. It is a pioneering solution that responds to the demand of high-end users for connectivity in every corner of your house to be able to study, work, play, watch series or movies…with. Maximum quality and without any weak WiFi coverage,” aid Óscar Candiles,B2C director at Telefónica España.