Netherlands’ Odido launches Android TV-based offering

Dutch service provider Odido (formerly T-Mobile) has launched an Android TV-based decoder.

The company is offering its Android TV-based Mediabox as a standard offering to new customers who take out a TV suybscription with the operator along with internet.

The devoice comes with a Bluetooth remote and voice control via Google Assistant, and provides access to a wide range of streaming services via the Google Play store as well as Odido’s own TV app.

Odido is providing two options for TV viewing on its platform – the mediabox, which is available for €12.50 a month plus €2.50, or via an online app, also for €12.50, that enables users to watch on up to four devices simultaneously. Both offers provide app-based intra-EU roaming.

Odido is following the example of Dutch service providers Youfone and KPN in adopting Android TV.

Odido has also launched two new high-end internet bundles with fibre-based broadband – a 2Gbps service for €60 and an 8Gbps offering for €85.

The Odido brand was launched in September, replacing the T-Mobile brand held under licence by owners Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners, along with the former Tele2 brand.

T-Mobile had previously offered a TV service under the Knippr brand, launched in 2016 but discontinued two years later due to poor customer take-up.