Great! Player lands on Freeview Play and YouView TV

Narrative Entertainment UK’s video on-demand service the Great! Player has launched on Freeview Play and YouView TV in the UK.

Launched in May 2023 by the UK independent broadcaster, the Great! Player houses Narrative Entertainment’s portfolio of film and entertainment channels such as Great! Movies, Great! Action, Great! Christmas, Great! Romance and Great! TV.

The media outfit said Great! TV which features popular classic TV shows, saw its share of commercial impacts grow 49% year-on-year since going nationwide in June. While the company’s film channel Great! Movies reportedly reaching six million adults per month.

The free streaming platform is accessible via boxes and connected TVs on Freeview Play and YouView.

Steve Hornsey, Narrative Entertainment’s VP Movies & Entertainment, said, “Narrative Entertainment is committed to launching new ways for our growing audience to access and enjoy the Great! Network, and we’re excited to expand the reach of the Great!Player with valued partners Freeview and YouView. This comes after a trend-busting year which saw the Great! Network’s SOCI up +23% year-on-year compared to -2% for the market. Our targeted and curated approach to free brands and content is proving enticing and engaging for audiences, and the Great! Player will enhance this appeal.”