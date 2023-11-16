Wedotv launches FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus across Nordic and Benelux markets

European AVOD and channel provider wedotv is rolling out its FAST channels wedo movies and wedo big stories on Samsung TV Plus in the Nordics, The Netherlands and Belgium.

wedo movies is a female-skewing movie channel, while wedo big stories focuses on outdoor survival, nature and science documentaries, and lifestyle programming. Both brands will be available as FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus across The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The direct-to-consumer platform wedotv will also be available as a localised app in these markets.

“After establishing our AVOD and FAST channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK, we began to execute our international rollout plan earlier this year, starting with Italy. In so doing, we look not to just replicate our channels in each market but localize and make them as relevant to local audiences and advertisers. We are following that same localized blueprint for the Nordic and Benelux regions and have first-rate distribution platform partners to help us be wherever viewers want to watch,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO, wedotv.

“As the FAST channel market continues to mature in Europe, wedotv is taking a different approach from that of many FAST channel providers. wedo movies, wedo big stories and our direct-to-consumer apps are fully customized for the local audience,” said Chris Sharp, chairman wedotv. “We cater to the local language and tastes of viewers to make our service a must-have for anyone looking for high-quality free entertainment.”