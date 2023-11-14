Samba TV leverages Red Bee Media’s metadata and linear schedules

Media services provider, Red Bee Media, and provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, Samba TV, has extended its multi-year partnership, with additional integrations.

The partnership will integrate Red Bee’s metadata into Samba TV’s suite of end-user software products, including interactive TV, research and analytics.

Samba TV will use Red Bee’s metadata to supplement its analysis of viewership behaviours and leverage Red Bee’s linear schedules as an input to validate its media measurement and advertising effectiveness. Red Bee’s data will also serve as a valuable supplement to Samba TV’s existing datasets.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Red Bee Media to build on the richness of our TV software and data solutions,” said Samba TV CCO Aden Zaman. “This partnership is a testament to both Samba TV and Red Bee’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and creating a more interactive and personalized television experience.”

Red Bee Media Head of Sales for Market Area Americas Jason Marchese, said: “This extension of our current partnership exemplifies our commitment to advancing the television industry along with Samba TV’s innovative software products. Together, we are poised to redefine interactivity and engagement, setting new standards for the evolving media landscape. This speaks volumes about our shared dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional solutions that resonate with audiences worldwide.”