ROXi taps Frequency to launch music video FAST channels

Music streaming company, ROXi, has launched a slate of music video-focused FAST channels in partnership with virtual linear and FAST channel creator, Frequency.

Frequency will deliver the ROXi TV channels to FAST providers. LG is the first to roll out ROXi music video channels to UK consumers, with 10 already available on LG Channels.

The roster of channels delivered by Frequency to LG Channels, include Hot Right Now showcasing the latest music videos from pop stars, karaoke-themed Music Video Karaoke and Greatest Music Videos of All Time featuring music videos from the likes of Beyoncé, Prince and Eminem.

The company’s move into the FAST market becomes an extension to ROXi’s TV app business, which provides full on-demand interactive music video streaming and curated music video channels.

Frequency said its customers operate 500 channels through over 70 distribution platforms. ROXi will leverage cloud-native multi-tenant SaaS platform, Frequency Studio 5.0 to deliver the channels to the LG FAST service. The company said Frequency Studio 5.0 will deliver advanced automation capabilities while seamlessly integrating into existing workflows.

“We believe consumers deserve the best made-for-TV music experience, which is why we’re making ROXi’s curated music video channels available to millions of FAST users for free,” said ROXi CEO Rob Lewis. ROXi brings real-world data and curation insights from years of ROXi TV app usage to build highly optimised linear music video channels for FAST platforms that users will love.Working with Frequency enables us to rapidly roll out our music video channels to FAST platforms in the UK, US and beyond.”