Sky launches dedicated tennis channel

UK pay TV operator Sky’s sports unit Sky Sports is to launch a dedicated tennis channel next month.

Sky Sports Tennis set to launch on Sky and streamer Now from February 11.

Sky Sports will broadcast over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP & WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

The introduction of the channel follows the acquisition of the US Open, ATP and WTA Tour rights last year, and will add to the line-up of dedicated sports channels offered by Sky.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from launch, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on Now Bonus Streams, according to Sky.

The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, followed by the ATP Tour from Rotterdam.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a Now Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels. Select catch-up content will be available on demand.

The Sky Sports Tennis channel will also be available on Virgin Media and EE TV, and the multiple live court streams will be available to Virgin Media customers via the Sky Sports mobile app and red button and on EE TV as Now Bonus Streams.

Coverage will be sponsored by Lexus, the new ‘presenting partner’ of Sky Sports Tennis.

Sky Sports managing director, Jonathan Licht, said: “It’s an exciting moment for Sky Sports as we launch a new home for tennis fans, and Sky Sports Tennis will give millions of homes easy access to watch the best players in the world all year round. We’re proud to be the undisputed home of live sport for fans in the UK and Ireland, and this new channel will add value for our customers, enabling them to enjoy even more of the sports they love.”