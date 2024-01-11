Viaplay names ex-MTG exec as Dutch chief

Troubled Sweden-based streamer Viaplay Group has named Roger Lodewick as SVP and CEO Viaplay Netherlands, effective immediately.

Lodewick joins from ESL FACEIT Group, a major international esports and gaming festival company, where he was president sports games. In his new role, he will hold commercial and operational responsibility for the Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands and report to Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and chief sports and business development officer.

Lodewick previously spent four years heading up portfolio businesses owned by Modern Times Group (MTG), holding the positions of CEO of DreamHack Sports Games and Co-CEO of DreamHack. MTG was previously the parent of what is now Viaplay, before the two split with MTG evolving into an esports and gaming investment company.

Prior to MTG, he worked for 12 years as a media sales and product executive at TEAM Marketing AG, the global marketing agency for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Viaplay is the Dutch home of premium live sports such as Formula 1, Premier League football and PDC darts. In September last year, Viaplay agreed a strategic partnership with Formula 1, which among other things included offering access to F1 TV Pro during the 2024 season as part of a Viaplay subscription.

Nørrelund said: “Roger brings the proven commercial, operational and strategic know-how to take our Dutch business to the next level. We have an outstanding sports streaming product that is profitable and continuously growing in value for fans across the Netherlands. I am very happy to welcome Roger to Viaplay as we look forward to the many opportunities ahead.”

Lodewick said: “I’m thrilled to join Viaplay and lead the team who produce and commercialise the most appealing sports offering in the Netherlands. Since entering the Dutch market just two years ago, Viaplay has made numerous bold innovations and established a world-class production set-up. The company’s country-based operating model gives us both flexibility and local ownership, and I’m confident that we can continue growing and reinforce Viaplay’s position as the benchmark in Dutch sports streaming.”