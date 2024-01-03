Edgio promotes Todd Hinders to CEO

Content delivery company Edgio has named its chief revenue officer Todd Hinders as new chief executive officer.

Hinders who joined the company as chief revenue officer in May 2023 starts his new position effective immediately. He succeeds Bob Lyons who has resigned from his role as president and CEO.

The exec with 25-years of experience was previously at AWS joining in 2015 as head of global sales & customer success of AWS Elemental. During his tenure he was tasked with overseeing go-to-market activities for AWS Elemental Media Services, CloudFront, Twitch Interactive Video Service, and Edge security products.

He also held senior roles at at Cisco Systems, Maven Networks and Encoding.com/Loudeye.

Kenneth Traub, chairman of the Board of Edgio said: “Now is the right time for new leadership that will infuse Edgio with the discipline and energy needed to capitalize on the opportunity Edgio has in the marketplace. While Edgio had a challenging year in 2023, we are excited to start 2024 under Todd’s leadership. Todd brings both continuity and new passion to help the company achieve its potential. He and the entire executive leadership team of Edgio have the full support of the Board.”

Hinders said” Edgio is on a transformative journey. We’re diligently optimizing our global edge-network, expanding our customer base, particularly in high-margin streaming and application businesses and reducing operating expenses. We have also been adding world-class talent to our team and strengthening our balance sheet. Together with our new board of directors, the executive team, our dedicated employees, and valued customers and partners, we intend to build a world-class company, relentlessly delivering on customer success and maximizing shareholder value.”