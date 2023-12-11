Venezuela’s Inter launches streaming offering

Venezuelan service provider Inter has launched a new streaming offering, Inter Go.

The service, which is accessible on tablets, smart TVs, computers and mobile phones, will allow Inter’s cable, fibre and satellite TV customers to watch programming via streaming.

The service allows users to record content, pause live TV and view content broadcast over the preceding 24 hours. It can be configured for five personal profiles and allows viewing on up to 10 devices, with parental controls available.

Inter Go is available from the Apple Store and Google Play Store of via intergo.tv. TV subscribers with Inter’s Óptimo HD, Óptimo Full HD and Óptimo Max JHD can access it at no additional cost.

All existing packages will be available except the Premium HBO offering. The streaming service includes over 14o channels, including 100 in HD and 24 exclusive to the service.

Barquisimento-based Inter is one of the main cable operators in Venezuela, with a presence in over 100 cities. It operates an HFC network and also provides broadband and telephony services. The company has reportedly suffered from growing churn over the last two years.